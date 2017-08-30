JOBS CRISIS: Major employer's processing plant 'not viable'

MARKET conditions have been blamed for the unexpected closure of the Ipswich Baida poultry processing plant.

Baida, operators of the Wulkuraka facility, released a statement on Monday explaining the decision to close the Ipswich processing plant in January had not been made lightly.

Baiada managing director Simon Camilleri said the Ipswich facility was no longer viable.

"It is with great sadness that we advise of the closure of our Ipswich processing plant from January 2018," Mr Camilleri said.

"The decision to cease processing at the site is one management has tried to avoid.

"Market conditions, however, require us to consolidate our national processing operations meaning we can no longer viably operate the Ipswich facility in the medium to long term.

"We will be working through the process of closure with our employees, unions, growers and other business partners to minimise impacts wherever we can.

"All employee and contractual obligations will be met and we will work closely with local partners to help staff find new jobs with other employers.

"We will collaborate with the Queensland Chicken Growers Association to assist growers in finding alternative opportunities where possible.

"The decision will also impact the Wacol feedmill which will no longer be required to service the Ipswich facility.

"Our Ipswich site will continue to be important to our business as a key distribution hub for the state of Queensland and will continue to employ 100 staff."