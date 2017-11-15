JOBS CRISIS: Further 700 roles cut in new year

TWO months since more than 200 Churchill Abattoir workers were sacked, unions are already preparing for the next round of mass redundancies.

Another 300 people will lose their jobs in the new year when the sausage room, packaging room and corning room stopped operations.

Joining them will be about 400 workers from the Wulkuraka chicken processing plant Steggles as plans are in place for it to shut down after Christmas.

It comes after the Churchill Abattoir boning and slaughter rooms closed in September, leaving close to 250 people without a job.

Not all the workers who have already been dumped have been able to secure another role but they're about to have a lot more competition as another influx of job seekers enter the market.

Local, State and Federal Governments have combined forces with unions, companies and support services to help the impacted workers back into new jobs as quickly as possible.

Interstate companies have also answered the call to action, with some meatworks offering re-location incentives to impacted Ipswich workers.

Livingstone Beef in the Northern Territory is still looking for slaughtermen, boners, knife hands and stockman to fill vacant roles. Relocation support will be considered, the job advertisement reads.

It is understood 180 people have already stepped into roles at JBS and Dinmore and a further 268 jobs will be available in the near future.

The Department of Employment and Training has come forward with tertiary training options for workers who were struggling to source another job.

Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union organiser Warren Earle previously said the Ipswich community, interstate companies, councils and government had banded together to show their support for the impacted workers and help them into new jobs.

"It was like being hit with a big sledge hammer but we are working together to try and get people into jobs and find work where we can," he said.

"We've all been working well together and we are on the same mission.

"There are a lot of government services in place like Centrelink, superannuation services, councillors and resume and re-training support to help these people back into a job."

For job opportunities at Livingstone Beef contact hrlivingstone@aaco.com.au or 08 8979 4117.