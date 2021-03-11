JOBS: Costco recruiting in Ipswich as part of Qld ‘expansion’
A WIDE range of jobs need to be filled at Costco’s Ipswich warehouse.
The American retail giant is currently advertising nine roles at its Bundamba store.
Costco opened its second Queensland warehouse in Ipswich in May 2019 after months of delays related to roadworks.
It now needs to fill several different positions including a service station attendant, meat department supervisor, a tyre centre manager, food court supervisor and more.
The full-time and part-time positions became available at the start of this month.
Costco managing director Patrick Noone said the Bundamba warehouse employs more than 250 people at any given time.
“We are currently recruiting for a few positions that have opened up in preparation for our continued expansion and growth in the Queensland market,” he said.
Merchandise supervisor
Full-time
Need a food safety certificate and a high school certificate or higher
Need experience in customer service and merchandise experience
Gas station attendant
Part-time
Need a driver’s licence and relevant experience preferred
Must be older than 18
Food court supervisor
Full-time
Will include early and late shifts
Must have experience working in a large retail environment and knowledge of food safety and general compliance law
Meat department supervisor
Full-time
38 hours a week, including weekend work
Deli department supervisor
Full-time
Must be available five days a week, including weekend work
‘Driving force’ behind deli section
Tyre centre manager
Full-time
38 hours a week
Oversees and directs tyre shop staff
Merchandise stocker
Part-time
Minimum 24 hours a week including weekend work
Stocks merchandise for sale in warehouse
Front end supervisor
Full-time
38 hours a week including weekend work
Must be older than 18
Develops, coaches and counsels front end staff
Front end cashier assistant
Part-time
24 hours a week, including weekend work
Packs member orders into boxes and transfers items for cashiers
To apply for any of these positions, visit here.
