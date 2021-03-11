JOBS: Costco recruiting in Ipswich as part of Qld ‘expansion’

Shoppers line up at Costco in Ipswich.

Shoppers line up at Costco in Ipswich.

A WIDE range of jobs need to be filled at Costco’s Ipswich warehouse.

The American retail giant is currently advertising nine roles at its Bundamba store.

Costco opened its second Queensland warehouse in Ipswich in May 2019 after months of delays related to roadworks.

It now needs to fill several different positions including a service station attendant, meat department supervisor, a tyre centre manager, food court supervisor and more.

The full-time and part-time positions became available at the start of this month.

Costco managing director Patrick Noone said the Bundamba warehouse employs more than 250 people at any given time.

“We are currently recruiting for a few positions that have opened up in preparation for our continued expansion and growth in the Queensland market,” he said.

Merchandise supervisor

Full-time

Need a food safety certificate and a high school certificate or higher

Need experience in customer service and merchandise experience

Gas station attendant

Part-time

Need a driver’s licence and relevant experience preferred

Must be older than 18

Food court supervisor

Full-time

Will include early and late shifts

Must have experience working in a large retail environment and knowledge of food safety and general compliance law

Meat department supervisor

Full-time

38 hours a week, including weekend work

Deli department supervisor

Full-time

Must be available five days a week, including weekend work

‘Driving force’ behind deli section

Tyre centre manager

Full-time

38 hours a week

Oversees and directs tyre shop staff

Merchandise stocker

Part-time

Minimum 24 hours a week including weekend work

Stocks merchandise for sale in warehouse

Front end supervisor

Full-time

38 hours a week including weekend work

Must be older than 18

Develops, coaches and counsels front end staff

Front end cashier assistant

Part-time

24 hours a week, including weekend work

Packs member orders into boxes and transfers items for cashiers

To apply for any of these positions, visit here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.