REVEALED: 'Secret' location of new Ipswich burger restaurant

A NEW burger joint is moving into Ipswich and bringing jobs with it.

America chain Carl's Jnr Burger revealed earlier this year it had big plans for Ipswich committing to opening not one, but two stores in the city, creating more than 60 jobs.

The first Ipswich store is already under construction within a new $20 million precinct at Redbank Plains.

Now, the location of the second store to be built in Ipswich, initially kept a secret, has also been revealed.

Carl's Jnr Burger will open at the old One Mile Hotel site which is being transformed into a petrol station and bulky goods precinct.

Both stores are expected to be open by Christmas.

The two new stores will be among the first in the state as the burger mogul expands its Australian footprint.

This week a sign went up at the One Mile site which shows Carl's Jnr Burger isn't the only exciting retailer moving in. Outdoor and adventure specialist Anaconda will also take a place, alongside Bridgestone Tyres and a 7 Eleven.

The new Carl's Jnr Burger stores are owned by Ipswich business owners the Bansal Group, which also own IGA stores.

The BANSAL Group is a family owned business which signed their first Ipswich lease in 2009 when they took on the West Ipswich IGA.

Since the Bansal brothers Vishu and Gaurav have been expanding including taking on the US giant Carl's Jnr Burger franchise.

Gaurav Bansal told the QT in June, he wanted to show Ipswich people how important they are for independent business.

"The people of Ipswich have supported our IGA for eight years and we look forward to continue serving them," Mr Bansal said.

He said all army, police officers and nurses would be given a discount at his Carl's Jnr stores.

"We will be community focused," he said.