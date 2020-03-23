JOBS: 40 staff needed at new child care centre

UP to 40 staff will be needed to work at an early learning and child care centre in an Ipswich residential estate.

Construction is underway on a purpose-built 138-place centre, which will be operated by family-owned LEAD Childcare in the Waterlea estate in Walloon.

The early learning facility's "paddock to plate'' program has been specially designed to encourage children to produce and cook with fresh fruit and vegetables, grown within the service.

The centre will also feature a dedicated art studio, spacious learning hubs, a swimming pool and state-of-the-art playgrounds as well as an in-house chef preparing fresh and nutritious meals daily.

The centre is the first stage of a new hub incorporating a market hall for convenience shopping, a cafe and information centre.

Waterlea development manager James Betts said the facility would provide a major boost for the community.

"The start of construction on our new high-quality childcare centre, which is conveniently located close to the Walloon State Primary School, the town centre and train station, represents a milestone for Waterlea,'' Mr Betts said.

"The centre has been a keen topic of conversation within the region and is great news for Waterlea which continues to welcome new families here each week.''

LEAD Childcare chief executive officer Dr Nina Hefford said the location was an ideal choice for the company's 17th Queensland centre, with construction expected to be done by the end of the year.

"The design of the centre is focused around the concept of community within the service," she said.

"Our design and construction boasts a central piazza area that acts as a communal area for all children to interact in and enjoy meals together," Dr Hefford said.

"We know that Waterlea is a thriving hub of the Walloon-Rosewood growth region and we are looking forward to offering our exciting and innovating range of programs, carefully designed to stimulate children's minds and imaginations, to the local community.

Dr Hefford said the centre would offer regular bus excursions for the children to explore and be engaged with the local community, as well as offering a before and after school pick-up service from the centre.

"The centre will also have as many as 40 staff positions available and we hope to begin recruiting for these by the middle of the year,'' she said.