News

Nation’s jobless rate plummets

by Claire Bickers
22nd Aug 2019 12:21 PM
AUSTRALIA'S jobless rate has fallen to its lowest point in almost eight years, with an extra 21,600 Aussies finding work in December.

The nation's unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011 after falling 0.5 per cent across 2018, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics chief economist Bruce Hockman.

New ABS figures out today showed the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5 per cent in December.

It followed a year where an extra 284,100 people found work, which the ABS shows was above the average growth level in Australia over the past two decades.

The unemployment rate increased in Western Australia and the Northern Territory however, while it dropped to 4.2 per cent in Victoria - the country's lowest rate - and remained steady in all other states and the Australian Capital Territory.

