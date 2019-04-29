'Jobless and cashless' fraudster commits mean-spirited crime

CONVICTED fraudster and thief Jake Hibbert sent a toy dinosaur and note saying "have a nice” day to a man who purchased an iPhone from him.

Hibbert advertised the non-existent phone on the Facebook Marketplace site.

His victim paid $850 into Hibbert's bank account but the iPhone 7 never arrived - just the toy dinosaur.

It wasn't the first time he's committed online fraud but Hibbert's lame excuse didn't wash - he blamed being cashless and jobless for his crimes.

However, Hibbert now has a suspended jail sentence hanging heavy over his head to remind him of his mean-spirited online crimes.

When 21-year-old Hibbert fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court he took with him a posse of mates who left the courthouse laughing.

Jake Daniel Hibbert, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to committing fraud by dishonestly gaining a financial benefit of $850 at Kippa Ring on February 7, 2017.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the victim Harpreet Singh saw an advertisement placed on Facebook Marketplace by Hibbert selling an iPhone 7.

Mr Singh sent him a $450 deposit then paid a second payment of $400 into Hibbert's bank account.

"A few days later the victim received a stuffed toy dinosaur and a note saying 'have a nice day',” Snr Const Shelton said.

"Police spoke to him (Hibbert) in March and he says he received money for the phone but he didn't have an iPhone to sell.

"He says Centrelink had cut him off and he needed the money.”

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Hibbert had previously been sentenced for similar fraud offences that occurred around the same time.

She said he'd been kicked out of home at 15 and had to financially support himself from a very young age.

And this had also led to drug use which Ms Read said was "unfortunately behind his offending”.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Hibbert had already spent 87 days in jail as a result of similar matters dealt with by the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court.

Mr Shepherd said he'd received various jail terms that were suspended for offences of fraud, burglary, and receiving stolen property.

"You are still young and hopefully sensible enough to realise the precarious position you are in for the next 18 months,” said Mr Shepherd.

"Yes I do,” said Hibbert.

Mr Shepherd convicted and sentenced him to six months jail, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Hibbert to pay Mr Singh the $850.