JOBHUNTERS: Roles up for grabs today

Cake decorator / Shop assistant

Business: Darra Bakehouse

Location: Darra

Work type: Casual/vacation

If you are more of an early bird than a night owl, with some experience decorating and selling cakes, this role at the Darra Saigon Bakehouse might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The casual position is available now to someone with customer service, retail and food preparation experience.

Personal trainer

Business: Snap Fitness

Location: Karalee

Work type: Contract/temp

Personal trainer roles are open at Snap Fitness, Karalee, for fitness fanatics looking to run group and one-on-one training sessions. The role is suited to someone with an ABN, qualifications in Fitness, insurance and First Aid and CPR training.

Tyre Sales Assistant

Business: Costco

Location: Ipswich

Work type: Part-time

Costco Ipswich is on the prowl for a tyre sales person to work 24+ hours a week. The role would suit someone savvy with cars, comfortable removing and attaching tyres and wheels, and able to fix tyres.

Customer Service Officer

Business: Holcim

Location: Ipswich

Work type: Full time

Love talking on the phone and making sales? A role is open at Holcim for a customer service representative who can work shifts starting as early as 5.30am and finishing as late as 4.30pm, mostly Monday to Friday. The work involves answering phone calls, handling orders and bookings and providing admin support.

Night Shift Storeman / Picker / Dockhand

Location: Darra

Business: Pebmac

Work type: Full time

A role is open for a licenced truck or forklift driver with good numeric skills and experience working in a warehouse environment. With heavy lifting a major part of the job, physically fit applicants are suited to the role.

Administration Team Member

Location: Leichhardt

Business: The Termite Man

Work type: Casual/vacation

An opportunity exists for an administration officer within the pest industry. The recruiter favours applicants with some admin experience but is interested in employing someone confident and energetic, with excellent communication skills.

Parts Manager

Location: Ipswich area

Work type: Full time

The position for a parts manager is open at a multi-franchised, new car dealership in the area. The role would suit someone looking for a long-term position, who has management, people handling and organisational skills.

