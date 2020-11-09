JOBHUNTERS: Roles up for grabs today
LOOKING for a new job but don’t know where to begin? Well, polish off your resume because the Queensland Times has put together a list of companies looking to fill roles right now.
Cake decorator / Shop assistant
Business: Darra Bakehouse
Location: Darra
Work type: Casual/vacation
If you are more of an early bird than a night owl, with some experience decorating and selling cakes, this role at the Darra Saigon Bakehouse might be exactly what you’re looking for.
The casual position is available now to someone with customer service, retail and food preparation experience.
Personal trainer
Business: Snap Fitness
Location: Karalee
Work type: Contract/temp
Personal trainer roles are open at Snap Fitness, Karalee, for fitness fanatics looking to run group and one-on-one training sessions. The role is suited to someone with an ABN, qualifications in Fitness, insurance and First Aid and CPR training.
Tyre Sales Assistant
Business: Costco
Location: Ipswich
Work type: Part-time
Costco Ipswich is on the prowl for a tyre sales person to work 24+ hours a week. The role would suit someone savvy with cars, comfortable removing and attaching tyres and wheels, and able to fix tyres.
Customer Service Officer
Business: Holcim
Location: Ipswich
Work type: Full time
Love talking on the phone and making sales? A role is open at Holcim for a customer service representative who can work shifts starting as early as 5.30am and finishing as late as 4.30pm, mostly Monday to Friday. The work involves answering phone calls, handling orders and bookings and providing admin support.
Night Shift Storeman / Picker / Dockhand
Location: Darra
Business: Pebmac
Work type: Full time
A role is open for a licenced truck or forklift driver with good numeric skills and experience working in a warehouse environment. With heavy lifting a major part of the job, physically fit applicants are suited to the role.
Administration Team Member
Location: Leichhardt
Business: The Termite Man
Work type: Casual/vacation
An opportunity exists for an administration officer within the pest industry. The recruiter favours applicants with some admin experience but is interested in employing someone confident and energetic, with excellent communication skills.
Parts Manager
Location: Ipswich area
Work type: Full time
The position for a parts manager is open at a multi-franchised, new car dealership in the area. The role would suit someone looking for a long-term position, who has management, people handling and organisational skills.
Read more news by Ebony Graveur