Campion’s job ‘signed off by PM’s office’

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his pregnant partner Vikki Campion pictured at Canberra airport. Picture: Kym Smith

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his pregnant partner Vikki Campion pictured at Canberra airport. Picture: Kym Smith

A JOB transfer for Barnaby Joyce's partner into another MP's office was signed off by a key adviser to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Fairfax Media reports a senior adviser to Mr Turnbull, Alison Green, signed a letter that gave official clearance for the new role for Vikki Campion in Resource Minister Matt Canavan's office on May 9 last year.

Ms Campion first worked with Mr Joyce when she worked on the then Deputy Prime Minister's election campaign in June 2016. She started work as his media adviser in August 2016.

In February, the Prime Minister had rejected suggestions his office had a hand in approving the position for Ms Campion last year beyond an "administrative" role in informing the Department of Finance.

Mr Turnbull was grilled about his role in signing off on the position, and knowledge of the affair, in Question Time.

He said it was a matter for the National Party.

On February 7 this year, The Daily Telegraph reported Mr Joyce had moved in with Ms Campion, and the couple were expecting a child in April.

Mr Joyce rejected any suggestions of wrongdoing by saying they were not a couple at the time Ms Campion took up the highly paid role.

Barnaby Joyce rejected any suggestions of wrongdoing. Picture: Kym Smith

The government has told Fairfax the Prime Minister's office's sign off on the job was a "tick and flick" process to inform Finance.

On February 13 Mr Joyce stated he had not discussed Ms Campion's role with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull or his office.

The letter, however, confirms that the Prime Minister's office was aware of Ms Campion' new position.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister told Fairfax, "The email simply confirms what we have always said: as is usual practice, the PMO performed a purely administrative role passing on the documents to the relevant department".

After weeks of damaging headlines, Mr Joyce resigned as Deputy Prime Minister on February 22.

More to come.