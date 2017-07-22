Job-readiness key to graduate success in media

Nine News Regional Queensland Director of News, Mike Dalton, speaking at the USQ Media Breakfast yesterday at USQ Springfield.

MEDIA guests and local industry partners came together yesterday as part of a special media breakfast held by USQ Springfield.

The two-hour event saw guest speakers from various different media outlets including Nine News Regional Queensland director Mike Dalton and 612 ABC Radio content director Robert Mailer, who talked about the importance of job-readiness amongst graduates.

Senior lecturer in TV and Radio Ashley Jones hosted the event and said it was a good opportunity to show industry partners and potential students the pathways USQ offered in all kinds of different media environments.

"Today was really just about having the local schools come in and to give them a chance to hear what we do and showcase what we're all about,” Mr Jones said.

"Our focus today was around film, television, radio and animation and the associated parts of that program with advertising, public relations so it gives people an understanding of all of that flexibility is very real here at USQ.

"I think it gives confidence to the primary and secondary educators and also credibility and validation of what we're doing and recognition from the horses mouth that what we're doing really works.”

To learn more about studying media at USQ, visit the website.