Crime

Job loss and jail term for stealing from meatworks

Ross Irby
by
11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

IT WAS late in the evening when Doug Bate and a mate sneaked into the meatworks where he worked to steal a haul of copper wire.

But Bate's handiwork was filmed on CCTV and he was later recognised by his employer.

Bate tried to deny to police that the culprit was him, the Ipswich Magistrates Court heard. The Raceview labourer appeared before cout in a bright orange, high-visibility work shirt.

Doug John Bate, 41, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing when a clerk/servant from Brisbane Meats at Churchill on March 10 and trespass at a place of business.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracy Long said it was 10pm on March 10 when the meatworks was closed that Bate and another male stole copper by dragging and carrying it out to a vehicle in Berry St.

Bate had worked there for six years and his lawyer Naadira Omarjee said it was a case in which "he'd thrown away his employment".

Ms Omarjee said Bate had some financial difficulties at the time of his thieving.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess Sturgess said Bate's criminal file shows a history of like offending.

She said stealing from an employer was a serious charge.

She noted he had prior convictions for fraud and stealing, and had received a three-year jail term.

"No doubt you lost your job as a result. That would be expected if you steal from your employer," Ms Sturgess said.

Bate was sentenced to six months' jail, immediately suspended for 18 months. He received one-month jail concurrent for the trespass offence.

