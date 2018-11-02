Ipswich landfill plant ‘wrong, wrong, wrong’

The Queensland Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller is seen after Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

OUTSPOKEN Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller has taken a swipe at her own government's plan to build a waste-to-energy plant in her Bundamba electorate.

The Palaszczuk Government announced plans earlier this year to build a $400 million power plant at Swanbank that would solely be fuelled by landfill.

Mrs Miller stood in State Parliament today, where she vowed to fight the plant because it was "wrong, wrong, wrong on every level".

"We can't believe a Labor Government is supporting it," she said.

"It's wrong in principle, it's wrong environmentally and it's wrong in relation to the health of people."

The $400 million waste energy plant would power about 50,000 homes.

Mrs Miller suggested that government ministers and public servants should move to her electorate to experience the smells of the existing dumps.

She said her community was not prepared to sell out their health and environment for the jobs that the plant would create.

"They are kidding us and we will not tolerate it," she said.

"Be warned - Ipswich people don't trust parties blindly anymore."

Construction on the plant is expected to begin in 2020, subject to State Government approvals.

The plant would create 70 jobs while in operation and be able to power up to 50,000 homes.