'Jo-Ann the best pollie? It's not April Fools yet, is it?'

ALL sitting ALP members in Ipswich seats have been pre-selected unopposed to contest the next state election.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller had no competitors ahead of pre-selection once the cut-offdate for nominations closed.

There had been speculation the left may back CFMEU construction division-aligned candidate Nick Thompson to take on Ms Miller but that did not eventuate.

Ms Miller is on track to contest her eighth election in a row in Bundamba, in what is regarded by pundits as the safest seat in Queensland on both sides of politics.

Ms Miller is backed by the mining and energy division of the CFMEU and national secretary Andrew Vickers recently told the QT why MsMiller was the right person to represent the seat in a passionate defence of her character and record.

"If we had more politicians like Jo-Ann Miller in state and federal parliament the whole country would be a lot better off,” Mr Vickers said at the time.

What do you think about this? Would the country be better off with more Jo-Ann Millers in politics?

Here's what you said on Facebook:

Scott Alexander - "Really? She is not a good pollie ... track record as police minister shows that ... couldn't string two words together ... if we had more like her we would be worse off. The people of Bundamba have no idea!”

Chris Dunster - "I think you meant to print this story in the jokes section cos you're making me laugh with a headline like that!”

Jed Tyney - "It's not April 1 yet, is it?!”

Rick Greinke - "Whoever said that is just slightly delusional.”

Alex Stevens - "She would be the only elected official that I would have any degreeof respect for. I feel she was thrown into the deepend as the police minister but as a local member she thinks of the people first.”

Lorraine Harvey - "She only thinks of the people. But most of those commenting can't even be bothered to either check facts or speak to those in her electorate that she goes out of her way to help and support. And there are many, many of them, as is proven time and time again at the polling booths.”

Lorraine Harvey - "The ONLY state member around here who puts her electorate first and will fight with everything she has for those who are unable to fight for themselves!”