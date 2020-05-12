Jo-Ann Miller says only one MP reached out after resignation

NO stranger to the internal drama of the Labor Party, former Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller has weighed in on the latest headaches for the Palaszczuk Government.

Mrs Miller, who held her seat for 20 years, revealed only one MP had contacted her to check up on her wellbeing following her dramatic resignation from parliament in February.

She has kept a low profile since quitting, with Lance McCallum taking her seat in a by-election at the end of March.

Speaking to ABC Radio Brisbane, Mrs Miller commented on Jackie Trad's resignation from her ministerial duties and Ipswich West MP Jim Maddens' factional switch.

Mrs Miller said it was Labor's Left faction, of which Ms Trad is a part, which held the power within the party room due to an alliance with the Old Guard faction.

Mr Madden made the switch to the Left faction from the Right faction last week.

"You would say the Left faction would have the leadership and the power within the Labor Party," Mrs Miller said.

"(Mr Madden) has the trifecta of factions in that he has been a member of all three factions and that's very unusual in the Labor Party in Queensland.

"I don't think anyone was worried too much about Jim Madden's membership of the Left and that's because … he has been a member of all three factions.

"These factions are really organised. They're like mini parties within the Australian Labor Party."

Mrs Miller understood the party was looking at its endorsements for sitting MPs yesterday.

Queensland Labor has not yet pre­selected any of its sitting MPs, which it is attributing to problems caused by coronavirus.

Mrs Miller said the only MP to contact her was Speaker Curtis Pitt.

"He contacted me to make sure I was all right," she said.

"It's very difficult going from a full time job … particularly someone who had served the community for over 20 years but no one else has contacted me whatsoever."