Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jo-Ann Miller State Parliament .Pic Annette Dew
Jo-Ann Miller State Parliament .Pic Annette Dew
Breaking

Jo-Ann Miller quits politics

Lachlan Mcivor
Paige Ashby
by and
20th Feb 2020 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JO-ANN Miller has resigned from her position as a member of parliament, fighting back tears as she handed in her letter of resignation.
The rogue Bundamba MP made the call in parliament this morning.
"There has been much speculation and comment in the media recently in regards to my position and my future," she said.
"I must respond.
"I intend to resign as the Member for Bundamba. My reasons are contained in a letter of resignation."
The first person Mrs Miller hugged after handing the letter to Speaker Curtis Pitt was Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.


MORE TO COME

More Stories

Show More
ipswich jo-ann miller politics queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barbecue battlers smoking up a storm

        premium_icon Barbecue battlers smoking up a storm

        News Popular brew pub hosts showcase of slow-cooked barbecue goodness

        • 20th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
        Man struck by lightning

        premium_icon Man struck by lightning

        Weather Storms across Ipswich last night almost turn deadly

        ‘Still driving my first Holden’: Mayor’s pride and joy

        premium_icon ‘Still driving my first Holden’: Mayor’s pride and joy

        News Holden tragic Graeme Lehmann still drives his first car, a Holden ute

        Why Ipswich residents are paying more for water

        premium_icon Why Ipswich residents are paying more for water

        News Ipswich residents are paying an average of $45 more on their water bills.