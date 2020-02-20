Jo-Ann Miller quits politics

JO-ANN Miller has resigned from her position as a member of parliament, fighting back tears as she handed in her letter of resignation.

The rogue Bundamba MP made the call in parliament this morning.

"There has been much speculation and comment in the media recently in regards to my position and my future," she said.

"I must respond.

"I intend to resign as the Member for Bundamba. My reasons are contained in a letter of resignation."

The first person Mrs Miller hugged after handing the letter to Speaker Curtis Pitt was Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.



MORE TO COME