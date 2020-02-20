Jo-Ann Miller makes call on mayoral tilt, why she resigned

Jo-Ann Miller comforts Kevin Haywood at the memorial service to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the Box Flat Mine disaster.

Jo-Ann Miller comforts Kevin Haywood at the memorial service to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the Box Flat Mine disaster.

JO-ANN Miller will not run for mayor of Ipswich following her resignation from parliament, saying a health scare forced her to reflect on her position.

The rogue MP said she had "paid a personal price" for standing up for what she felt was right, including in clashes with her own party.

The state's longest serving MP ruled out contesting the March council election and said she will now commit time to her family.

Mrs Miller offered her resignation as the Member for Bundamba in parliament to Speaker Curtis Pitt this morning while fighting back tears.

Members on both sides of the chamber embraced Mrs Miller as she exited the chamber but it was Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington who hugged her first.

In her resignation letter, the maverick MP took another swipe at her own party.

"I am the last generation of Labor MPs in this parliament," Mrs Miller said.

"They taught me a lot and I thank them.

"We will never see their like again in this house.

"I close the door on this era.

"Together we have fought some magnificent battles, sometimes against those you least expected, including the party to which I have devoted my life to."

Jo-Ann Miller's resignation letter.

Jo-Ann Miller's resignation letter.

Mrs Miller won't be running in the Ipswich council election next month, saying her family had gone through enough during her time in politics.

She revealed she had recently had an operation to remove a tumour.

"Incidences like these make you reflect on your life and it has played a part in my decision to leave my role," she said.

"My family has put up with enough and I will not put them through it again in another role.

"It's your turn now. I'm coming home.

"The most important legacy I believe I leave is to tell the truth and shame the devil, be honest, to fight for our values and principles and never back down."