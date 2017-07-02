21°
News

Jo-Ann Miller: CCC rejects mayor's report over phone call

Charlie Peel | 2nd Jul 2017 5:58 AM
Jo-Ann Miller was the subject of a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission.
Jo-Ann Miller was the subject of a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission. Courier Mail

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER police minister Jo-Ann Miller was the subject of a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission by a Queensland mayor over a claim the MP used her position to question a fine on behalf of a family member.

In 2016, Ms Miller phoned Warwick-based Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie and asked that the council review a fine issued to Ms Miller's family member for illegally dumping rubbish.

Cr Dobie confirmed the phone call took place but would not reveal what was discussed. The CCC declined to investigate the complaint.

Cr Dobie said she made an official file note after the call.

She said she also raised the phone call with Parliament Speaker Peter Wellington, who Cr Dobie said advised her to take the matter to the CCC.

"I made a report to the CCC and I have received a response from them saying they don't believe they can do anything," Ms Dobie said.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  ccc jo-ann miller politics

VIDEOS: Bulldozers, firefighters battle rubbish dump blaze

VIDEOS: Bulldozers, firefighters battle rubbish dump blaze

THICK smoke is continuing to cover parts of Ipswich as crews battle a fire

Man brutally attacked at Goodna pub after pool game

Police generic

Did you see a man brutally attacked in Goodna?

IPSWICH CRIME: Four cars stolen in two days

Police warn cars are being stolen while owners are at home

POLICE warn cars are being stolen while owners are at home

Gerard Baden-Clay acted 'paralysed' after car crash

Gerard Baden-Clay

Was this the moment Gerard Baden-Clay 'broke'?

Local Partners

Strive to be kind in honour of Allison

Today would have been her 49th birthday.

More than $140K in funding for Ipswich community groups

Jennifer Howard

The grants are a part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund

Five things to do this weekend

Head to North Ipswich Reserve to cheer on the Ipswich Jets this afternoon.

What's on in Ipswich

9 free things to do these school holidays

REGISTER NOW: Put your name down now to be a part of a free cooking making workshop.

Cookies, science, trolls, puppets and much, much more

6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

WHY not pack a picnic and head to one of these amazing spots?

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

THE nation with a reputation for putting the “rude” into crude has been accused of coming over all po-faced after panning US comedian Chris Rock.

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

This is Something Really Special!!! Move Straight In.

17 Theodore Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000 Neg

For the family needs space for entertaining, working a home business, a man cave or just to lounge around then this is the home for you. This low set 1950s home...

Sellers Moving To A Farm!

17 May Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 Auction 21/7/17...

This house is ready for you, the pets and the boat. This fully fenced property with carport and a huge double bay garage is ready for you to move in! With open...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

Change of Circumstances forces immediate sale!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Auction 28th...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $479,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Solid Investment

1/117a Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Looking for investors! This lowset, brick unit has always been a good investment and has never been on the market for sale before. The current tenant, who has...

Blackstone Investment Package

77 High Street, Blackstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Investors searching for that great investment is one part of the puzzle but getting a great tenant that treats your investment like their own home can sometimes be...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

A rare opportunity to own a grand, old homestead

Bellevue Homestead, Brisbane Valley, ca. 1914.

A piece of Queensland history is up for sale

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!