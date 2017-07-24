Jo-Ann says she doesn't want Pisasale's job

Jo-Ann Miller will not contest the Ipswich mayoral election in August despite "thousands of people" urging her to do so.

The Queensland Labor and Bundamba MP was rumoured to be a contender for the job, brought on by the resignation of Paul Pisasale.

She said whoever was appointed would have their work cut out for them after the former mayor was charged with extortion by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"I think it will take many years to clean it up," she said.

In an interview with ABC Radio this morning, she said she would instead contest the next state election.

"I've decided to stay in the state parliament."