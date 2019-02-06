Menu
OUT OF POCKET: Adam Hull of A#1 Excavating and Construction says his business is everything. Caitlan Charles
Business

JM Kelly collapse resulted in broken promise to his family

Michelle Gately
by
6th Feb 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADAM Hull had promised his five children a holiday over Christmas.

But when JM Kelly, one of Central Queensland's biggest building firms, went bust in October that was no longer an option.

Instead of a family holiday and some decent time off work, Mr Hull took his five children camping and returned to work after a few days.

Mr Hull, from Mackay, owns and operates A#1 Excavating and Construction across Central Queensland.

He started with a bobcat and excavator at 17.

Now, his business is everything.

"I don't have an education, I don't have anything to fall back on," Mr Hull said.

He claims to be owed $13,000 by JM Kelly, out of pocket for both labour hire and trucking he paid for on the job.

Mr Hull said dealing with the fall-out of the company's collapse and the loss of money was "very tough".

"That $13,000 is big money to me," he said.

"With that extra loss, I couldn't afford to take my kids anywhere this year for Christmas, we just went camping."

Although Mr Hull said camping was lovely, he felt that he'd let his children down because he couldn't afford to take more than those days off with them.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

