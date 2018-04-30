'Sparks flying': Man behind hell police chase fronts court

Car chase from Glass House to Richlands

A MAN who led police on a wild pursuit from the Glasshouse Mountains to Brisbane has faced court.

Heavily tattooed Jimmy Peter David McClure did not apply for bail in Richlands Magistrate Court after he was arrested overnight.

He is charged with 13 offences for driving, drugs and three counts serious assault police.

It is alleged he drove at speeds of up to 120km/h up the wrong way of the Gateway Motorway.

PolAir footage captured his arrest after tyre spikes were deployed.

Outside court, McClure's lawyer Andrew Palumbo said it appeared his client suffered a large gash to his head during the arrest.

Mr Palumbo said it was unclear which way his client would plead.

Supporters of McClure declined to comment outside court.

The defendant will reappear on June 25.