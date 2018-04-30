Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car chase from Glass House to Richlands
Crime

'Sparks flying': Man behind hell police chase fronts court

by Chris Clarke
30th Apr 2018 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who led police on a wild pursuit from the Glasshouse Mountains to Brisbane has faced court.

Heavily tattooed Jimmy Peter David McClure did not apply for bail in Richlands Magistrate Court after he was arrested overnight.

He is charged with 13 offences for driving, drugs and three counts serious assault police.

Jimmy Peter David McClure did not apply for bail in Richlands Magistrate Court after he was arrested overnight.
Jimmy Peter David McClure did not apply for bail in Richlands Magistrate Court after he was arrested overnight.

It is alleged he drove at speeds of up to 120km/h up the wrong way of the Gateway Motorway.

PolAir footage captured his arrest after tyre spikes were deployed.

Outside court, McClure's lawyer Andrew Palumbo said it appeared his client suffered a large gash to his head during the arrest.

Mr Palumbo said it was unclear which way his client would plead.

Supporters of McClure declined to comment outside court.

The defendant will reappear on June 25.

car chsae glasshouse mountains jimmy peter david mcclure magistrate polair qps

Top Stories

    CONFIRMED: Council selects new CEO

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: Council selects new CEO

    Council News RECRUITMENT for a new CEO began on February 24, after the state's corruption watchdog charged former chief executive officer Jim Lindsay.

    • 30th Apr 2018 2:23 PM
    Ombudsman brushes off postcode from hell opponents

    Ombudsman brushes off postcode from hell opponents

    News Residents feel they belong to Brisbane rather than Ipswich

    • 30th Apr 2018 3:31 PM
    HORROR CRASH: Women say thanks for saving their lives

    premium_icon HORROR CRASH: Women say thanks for saving their lives

    News They were just minutes from home when the crash happened

    • 30th Apr 2018 3:54 PM
    Queensland steps up to the frontline

    premium_icon Queensland steps up to the frontline

    News "This has the potential to smooth out the defence work cycle."

    • 30th Apr 2018 3:18 PM

    Local Partners