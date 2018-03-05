Menu
IDEAS MAN: Ipswich west MP Jim Madden will meet with State Government representatives regarding potential innovation funding as he tries to tackle the Swanbank stink.
Environment

Jim sniffing out stink solutions

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

TAXPAYERS could assist waste operators reduce odours emitting from Swanbank under Ipswich West MP Jim Madden's plan to encourage businesses to innovate.

Mr Madden will meet and be briefed by government departments next week to discuss ways to reduce the smell wafting from the dump.

"There is a grant that's available for innovation and I want to talk to the companies to see if there's something they can do to improve their operation and to reduce the odour," he said.

Mr Madden said the discussion was in its early days but said he was attempting to find a solution to residents woes.

Ripley residents described the southeasterly stench as smelling like flesh, faeces and urine last month.

No other politician had suggested innovation as a potential solution, Mr Madden said

"The Minster's office has arranged for me to have a briefing next week," he said.

"Once I've had that briefing I'll talk to the companies involved."

He said composting facilities and waste operations at the dump site only affected residents when they could smell it through the trees.

"The angst about the Swanbank area is mainly related to the odour from these operations," he said.

"If they can change their operations or improve their operations to reduce the odour then that might take a bit of the concern away from the local residents."

Mr Madden's said no State Government incentive was available to relocate the smelly operations.

"In saying that I still want to explore the possibilities that these businesses could receive a grant from the government and their odours are reduced or eliminated," he said.

