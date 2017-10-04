Jim McKee has Division 7 answers

BACK AGAIN: Division 7 candidate Jim McKee is hoping to build on his result last year.

BACK AGAIN: Division 7 candidate Jim McKee is hoping to build on his result last year. Rob Williams

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

JIM McKee is determined to work hard to ensure empty shops in the CBD are filled with thriving businesses should he win the Division 7 by-election on Saturday.

Mr McKee is a business owner and said a holistic approach to the CBD was needed.

"We are going to get a new (council) office block and what we have to do is work around that and try and improve the rest of the CBD," he said.

"We have still got the issue of too many empty shops, not just in the mall but all around the CBD.

"The guy who ran Renew Newcastle said every empty shop is another reason why people don't come to town. So if you can fill that (empty) shop with an art gallery, a shoe shop or whatever...so long as you can get people in there it is an attraction."

Mr McKee enters this Division 7 by-election with more optimism than last year, when he was defeated by Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

"Last time I knew I didn't have a chance of winning because I was up against the incumbent," he said.

"This time it is a much broader field and I am enjoying that a lot more. Hopefully people will remember me from last time.

"In the last election I got about 31% and 8-10% was probably for me because a certain number of people would never vote for Andrew (Antoniolli) anyway so I can't claim those votes.

"Hopefully if we could get to 15% that might be a winning position, but I am not sure."

Mr McKee said he had hitched his wagon to the right star when he campaigned last year on an issue that has gained plenty of traction.

"The issue I campaigned on last time about transparency and accountability in council has of course gone wild," he said.

"That is because of all the things that have happened since the last election. I am glad it has become a big issue. The Mayor (Cr Antoniolli) has embraced it, which is good, and I think a lot of the other councillors see it that way as well."

Mr McKee said the CBD, roads, traffic planning and parks and gardens were all major issues. He said a review of planning was required.

"I think we need to go back to the 2008 review that was done and update that for our times," he said.

"A lot has changed since then but the transport strategy, parks and gardens strategy, the CBD strategy were all good and I agree with the whole thing. But it hasn't been implemented (fully) and where it has been implemented it has only been in small portions.

"So I think we can get back to that and have a plan that embraces the whole division and not just the mall.

"The mall is one little bit. Queens Park is great. The Top of Town is great. But having an integrated strategy means that the whole thing can grow organically."

