Jilted ex-girlfriend goes on tyre slashing spree

Jennae Jackson leaves court after admitting to slashing the tyres on three vehicles at one property, and stealing a dog from another.

BARKING dogs alerted a man and his pregnant girlfriend to something amiss outside his home just before midnight on August 13.

The man recognised the car of his former lover being driven off at speed, then discovered the tyres on three parked vehicles had been slashed.

Brake fluid had also been thrown over one car, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard, after the man’s former lover Jannae Jackson paid a visit.

Jannae Tiarne Jackson, 29, from Victoria Point, pleaded guilty to three charges of causing wilful damage at Mount Warren Park on August 13; and failing to appear at court.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing a dog at Upper Coomera that was owned by a former housemate.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Jackson damaged a Holden Commodore, Ford Ranger ute, and a Hyundai iLoad van.

Sgt Caldwell said all three vehicles were parked outside the property in Mount Warren Park when the residents were woken by the noise of a barking dog.

“He saw a Toyota Corolla parked on the street and saw her (Jackson) standing in front of a Holden Commodore and bent down. He heard air coming from a tyre,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He ran outside and found all four tyres had been slashed with a sharp instrument. Brake fluid was thrown over the top of the car.

“He found two tyres slashed on the Ford Ranger, and two tyres on his work vehicle.”

The crime squad was called to investigate and located Jackson at Victoria Point.

In relation to the stolen dog, Sgt Caldwell said a 31-year-old man reported his purebred Collie dog had gone missing when Jackson moved out of their share house.

He assumed the dog had run off but in October a friend showed him a photo in a Facebook post showing Jackson and the missing dog.

Jackson was located by police with the man’s dog.

“She admits she took the dog saying he was not feeding him or attending to him properly,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Jackson instructed that she had been in a relationship with the victim of the wilful damage, but that relationship had ended six months prior to the offence.

Ms Oxley said Jackson was suffering anxiety and other underlying mental health issues at the time.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum considered Jackson’s previous good history and personal issues.

“These were silly actions, you realise that, and actions which should not have happened,” Ms MacCallum said.

Jackson was sentenced to a $600 good behaviour bond of six months. No conviction was recorded against her.