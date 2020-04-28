Jillaroos pivot works to get back on her feet

ON THE MEND: Brisbane Bronco Ali Brigginshaw’s recover from an ankle injury is on track, with the champion expected to be running in three weeks. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

RUGBY LEAGUE: Australian captain Ali Brigginshaw will be back running in three weeks.

The champion halfback has been busy rehabilitating a syndesmosis tear to her left ankle sustained while appearing for Brothers in a trial against the Souths Logan Magpies at Davies Park in late February prior to the QRL's new BHP Premiership state league.

With the Broncos and Maroons physio based at Tweed Heads, Brigginshaw has been working closely with her longtime physiotherapist Ipswich Grammar product Ben French.

Completing tailored exercises designed to strengthen the offending joint each day and hitting the gym twice a week, she has made considerable progress and is back on her feet walking.

With French satisfied the injury was recovering on schedule, the duo just introduced leg weights to the rehab program.

"He is really happy," Brigginshaw said.

"There is no pain.

"Everything is really good."

It is not yet known whether the NRLW and women's State of Origin Series will go ahead this season.

Originally scheduled for June 19, it is hoped at the very least State of Origin will be held.

Determined as ever to take her place at the helm of the Queensland side, the playmaker will be in doubt if the original date is retained because she will only have been running for about three or four weeks.

Brigginshaw said any postponement of the series would be a blessing in disguise for her on a personal level as it would increase her chances of leading her state into battle.

"There has been no word as yet (regarding a revised date for the annual clash),' she said.

The cancellation of the state league was a setback for the women's game but it also gave Brigginshaw time to heal and meant the combined Ipswich outfit did not have to endure a maiden season at the elite level without their best player. While it is a shame the emerging crop of players drawn from the various RLI clubs did not get to contest the rest of the season, they will be much better placed to challenge for the inaugural crown with their ace in the deck.

Brigginshaw said the squad would also benefit from experience gained in their one match against North Queensland and across the pre-season.,

"It took a little bit to get used to because it was a higher level competition," she said.

"We also had a fair few injuries in a short space of time.

"It (cancelling the competition for the year) is kind of good.

"We have had all the training and while it is disappointing we didn't get anymore games, we now know what's expected at that level."

Brothers Ipswich coach Dean Daylight has nominated the team to take part in the SEQ Women's competition should it proceed this year in the hope of retaining the bulk of the talent-rich squad for next season.