Jihadi woman sentenced to death

Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate with residents after liberating neighborhoods in eastern Mosul from Islamic State in January last year. Khalid Mohammed

AN IRAQI court has handed a death sentence to a German woman who joined Islamic State.

The unnamed woman was convicted of "providing logistical support and assistance to the terrorist group to commit crimes”.

A spokesman for the Supreme Judicial Council, Abdul-Sattar Bayrkdar, said the woman admitted joining IS after travelling from Germany to Syria and then to Iraq with her two daughters.

Both daughters later married militants.

She is believed to have been living in the Mannheim region of Germany when she travelled to Syria but is reportedly of Moroccan descent.

She is believed to have been among a number of women captured in July after the battle of Mosul when Iraqi forces pushed IS out of Iraq's second city.

She has been sentenced to hang but can appeal.

It is estimated that more than 27,000 foreign fighters, including 6000 Europeans, have travelled to Iraq and Syria since the start of the Arab Spring in 2011 but not all of them joined IS, according to data published by the Soufran Group.

Iraq declared victory over IS last month.

IS had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014. However, the terror group continues to carry out bombings and other attacks in the country.

- Caroline Mortimer, The Independent