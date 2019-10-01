Jewellery thieves walk out with $7000 worth of items

A man has been given a jail term for his part in a jewellery theft.

A HEIST on a jewellery store netted two men thousands of dollars worth of items when they brazenly walked in, grabbed the loot and left.

The act landed one of the thieves jail time, while the fate of the other offender is not known.

In the case before an Ipswich court, two men walked into the Pandora jewellery store at Mount Ommaney, picked up a jewellery display cabinet and fled.

The facts were not made clear in court but the cabinet held more than $7000 in crafted jewellery, including necklaces that were never recovered.

With his supportive parents watching on, Samuel Glenn Atkinson, 31 - an Ipswich-born man who has been living in Greenslopes - appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to more than 30 criminal charges.

The charges included fleeing from taxi drivers without paying, drug offences, stealing, fraud, obstructing police, possessing drug utensils, domestic violence breaches, driving when unlicensed, and obstructing police.

Among the offences, Atkinson stole a television set from a room in the Centenary Motor Inn on March 28 last year.

His offending came to an end when he was arrested on Australia Day this year.

With 38 charges, the facts ran to 24 pages and were not fully detailed in the court, meaning the Queensland Times cannot publish the agreed facts unless a payment is made.

In other states there are no charges for media to read the agreed facts to ensure a more accurate court report.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Atkinson had many offences for dishonesty, with his offending including 16 breaches of court orders.

"He shows a contemptuous disregard for the property rights of others,” Sgt Elmore said.

"There was the theft of jewellery with a co-offender valued at $7248.”

Police sought a jail term of between 15 and 18 months.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said Atkinson had already spent nine months in jail and sought his immediate release to parole.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she counted up 18 offences of dishonesty, with an observed escalation in Atkinson's offending behaviour.

She said he'd contravened DV protection orders by harassing his father to hand over money.

"To his credit he is here in court supporting you,” Ms Sturgess said.

"You evaded taxi fares in three incidents. Unpaid fares of $79.90, $109, and $40.90.

"Leaving one poor taxi driver knocking on the door.

"Taxi drivers have a hard job, unsociable hours, they are poorly paid, and have to deal with drunken passengers.”

Ms Sturgess said Atkinson stole $230 worth of goods from a Foodworks store, and $300 worth from a Pop Culture shop, along with the $7248 in jewellery from a Pandora store.

"(You) removed the entire display cabinet,” she said.

"You received a stolen credit card. Spent $341.45 in six transactions.”

Drug charges included him having glass ice pipes in two offences.

Ms Sturgess said his offending ended when police arrested him on January 26.

"With 38 further convictions it is nothing for you to be proud of,” she said.

"I hope the 272 days in custody has been the wake-up call you needed.”

He was ordered to pay restitution including the credit card frauds, $600 to the motel for the stolen television, and his half share ($3624) for the jewellery.

Atkinson was sentenced to 20 months' jail, with an added four months for bail breaches making it a head sentence of two years. He was granted immediate parole.