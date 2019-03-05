Cleaner's jewellery swindle undone after trade-in

A CLEANER who stole her employer's jewellery before pawning it the next day has been ordered to pay back the money.

Laura Jane Dobson, 44, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing the jewellery at Albany Creek on December 18, 2017; and committing fraud at Goodna on December 19.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Dobson worked as a cleaner at the woman's home when the jewellery was noticed missing on December 21.

The gold rings were stored in a small box in a cabinet. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.

Police spoke to the owner of the cleaning business who told investigating officers both she and Dobson had cleaned the house.

Snr Const Spargo said officers discovered that the five items of missing jewellery had been traded at Pennywise in Goodna for $250 on December 19.

Dobson told investigating officers she was suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

She had a prior stealing offence in 2013.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Dobson was a mother of five who suffered anxiety and PTSD.

He sought that no conviction be recorded as she hoped to work in disability services.

Magistrate David Shepherd sentenced Dobson to complete a 12-month probation order.

She was ordered to repay Pennywise $250.