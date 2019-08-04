Menu
Police are investigating the alleged attempted burglary.
Jewellery store targetted in alleged early morning heist

4th Aug 2019 2:38 PM
POLICE are investigating after thieves allegedly tried to break into a jewellery store at Caneland Central in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police responded to Prouds The Jewellers at Caneland about 4.45am.

She said while there was damage to the shop front, the alleged thieves did not manage to gain access to the store and nothing was taken.

It is at this stage unclear how the alleged thieves gained access to Caneland Central after hours.

The spokeswoman confirmed police were collecting CCTV footage from the shopping centre.

