Jewellery box 'found' in nightclub toilet

WHEN police swooped on the Goodna home of a security officer, they seized handcuffs and a baton, plus LSD and Viagra inside a jewellery box.

Barrus Patu claimed he simply found the jewellery box in a nightclub toilet and took it home.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka told Ipswich Magistrates Court when police went to Patu's Goodna home in November only his father was there.

Police found a jewellery box in Patu's bedroom that contained a clip seal bag with a colourful pack of LSD, 10 Seroquel tablets and a Viagra tablet.

Two sets of digital scales were found beneath a television cabinet, while another set of scales was inside a walk-in wardrobe, along with a telescopic baton and two sets of handcuffs.

Barrus George Patu, 38, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs; possession of restricted items; possessing/acquiring restricted items; and possession of property suspected of being acquired for a drug offence.

Sen-Const Krushka said Patu was interviewed by police on November 8.

"He says he found the jewellery box in a nightclub toilet then forgot about it," she said.

"He denied knowing there were drugs, tablets inside.

"He said the normal procedure would be to throw the items in a bin."

Patu told the officers the scales belonged to his jailed brother.

He said he used his security licence to buy the two sets of handcuffs and telescopic baton about 10 years ago from an army disposal store in Brisbane.

With no prior serious convictions on his record, Patu asked the magistrate not to record the conviction against his name.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum found it to be an early plea and noted Patu's good record. He was fined $650, with no conviction recorded.