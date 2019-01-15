Jeweller loves turning old to new

HE HAS seen more and more shoppers head online to do their shopping but jeweller Yung Tang will always have a strong demand in Ipswich for his special touch.

It is his ability to turn the old into the new that is so strongly sought after.

While growing up in Vietnam, Mr Tang worked in a watch shop on weekends and school holidays.

It was there that he discovered he had a knack for working on "small, little fiddly things” while repairing old watches and clocks.

"You need patience to do it,” Mr Tang said.

"I'm the person that does have the patience to work on the very, very small intricate things.”

After moving to Brisbane he completed a four-year apprenticeship in jewellery manufacture and had his own business in the city.

He has been a constant presence in Ipswich for the past 17 years.

The 56-year-old admitted the retail side of things was slowing down, as it was for many other business owners, but that didn't stop people from seeking out his skills.

"People are buying things on the internet. They don't walk around and window shop any more,” he said.

Mr Tang, as well repairing watches and clocks, breathes new life into pieces of jewellery that have sat untouched on the shelf for years.

Clients bring in old rings, necklaces, pendants and bracelets and he works with them to sketch out a new design to turn the metal and stones into something completely different.

"I do all the design and recreate a new unique piece of jewellery for the customer to how they want it,” he said.

"It could be an old thing they don't wear any more or the ring from the break up of a marriage and they don't want to wear it.

"I sit down and talk to them and ask questions and get all the information to create a new piece of jewellery exactly how they want it so they are happy with it.

"(Then) I sit down and actually hand make it.”

Some jobs need just a few hours to complete, while others can take two to three days.

Presenting the finished creation back to its owner is his favourite part of the job.

These days, a lot of jewellery is mass produced.

"The designs, they do change over the times a little bit,” he said.

"It works out a lot of cheaper than a jeweller who sits down and hand makes the piece of jewellery.

"But the quality is different.”