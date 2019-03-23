Jett confirms feelings for dance partner

Jett Kenny and his dance partner Lily Cornish on Dancing With the Stars. Picture: Supplied

AFTER weeks of speculation about their sizzling on-set chemistry, Jett Kenny has confessed he has "feelings" for his Dancing With The Stars partner Lily Cornish.

The Sunshine Coast surf lifesaver and model said he could not deny their obvious connection, which has set viewers' tongues wagging.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't have feelings for her," he said. "We obviously have a lot of chemistry and we do get along so well. You do get really comfortable with someone (in this situation) and she knows more about me than most people."

But the son of sporting greats Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny said he was unsure whether a relationship between the pair was possible outside the bubble of the Network 10 reality series.

He said "unfortunately" Tasmanian Cornish planned to return home to see family and possibly move to Melbourne to study once their time on the show wrapped, while he wanted to stay on the Sunshine Coast.

"Our career paths will probably take us on different pathways," he said, while noting they would stay in touch.

"We're taking as much time as we can while we're on the show together.

"We're very different people her and I, and I think if we didn't meet during the show we might not have crossed paths otherwise. Although people say opposites attract, but, who knows, I'm not sure."

When asked whether he was open to something more with Cornish in the future, Kenny said: "I'm always open to new things, whether it is with work or whatever, but it would have to work for both of us. "I'm not the one you have to convince," he said.

While the 24-year-old still referred to Cornish as a "very good friend", he also said he called her his "fake girlfriend" or "dance girlfriend".

"(When the show ends) It will almost be like breaking up, we'll be going back to reality and living our normal lives," he said. "But I'm a big boy."

He said he found the feelings strange as he felt they were "bound to form a bond" after spending a minimum of seven hours together while rehearsing for Dancing With The Stars each day.

"I haven't had a serious girlfriend before," he said. "It could have been the same with another dancer because it's so weird, especially for someone like me or people who don't dance usually. You're so intimate with each other and you're telling a story and selling a performance so, if there was no chemistry, you'd be able to tell."

Kenny has previously appeared in shows including Channel 9's Ninja Warrior Australia and Seven's The Real Full Monty, and modelled for David Jones.