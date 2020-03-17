Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
jetstar plane
jetstar plane
News

Jetstar plane diverts to Vic in incident

by Christine McGinn
17th Mar 2020 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sydney to Uluru flight has been diverted to regional Victoria because of an issue in the cargo hold.

The Airbus A320, Jetstar flight JQ660, landed in Mildura on Tuesday as a precaution after a light flashed in the cockpit.

There were concerns about possible smoke in the cargo hold, AAP has been told.

The aircraft landed normally about 12.25pm AEDT on Tuesday.

"We thank customers for their patience as our teams work to get them on their way as quickly as possible," a Jetstar spokesperson said.

Passengers have been flown to Melbourne and will be put up in hotels overnight as Jetstar arranges a 7am flight to Uluru on Wednesday.

Other passengers eager to return to Sydney can do so and customers also can ask for a flight refund, Jetstar told AAP.

Police and emergency services attended Mildura Airport on Tuesday before midday, following reports of an aircraft incident.

Ambulance and police said no one was injured in the incident.

More Stories

Show More
airline jetstar plane travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three men terrorised, cars damaged, in ice-fuelled rampage

        premium_icon Three men terrorised, cars damaged, in ice-fuelled rampage

        News A man hired to cut down a tree in Gatton has gone on a bizarre rampage, leaving a trail of destruction and three men terrorised.

        Love triumphs illness in Corry’s dream day

        premium_icon Love triumphs illness in Corry’s dream day

        News An Ipswich groom who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer has married his...

        Council cancels events, refunds permits for three months

        premium_icon Council cancels events, refunds permits for three months

        News Council cancels events, gives refund on permits and bookings

        • 17th Mar 2020 1:23 PM
        AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        premium_icon AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        Environment How the stewards of our flora and fauna go unrewarded