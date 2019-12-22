Jetski crash at popular Coast swimming spot
UPDATE 1.20pm:
TWO women have been transported to Caloundra Hospital following a jetski crash in Mooloolaba this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pair were treated for minor injuries, and were transported in a stable condition.
EARLIER:
PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a jetski crash at a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.
It is understood two patients are currently being treated on site after the crash occurred in the waters off Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident was reported just before 12.30pm today.
More to come.