Jets yet to fire after another cruel loss

RUGBY LEAGUE: After another disappointing trip down the Pacific Motorway, the Ipswich Jets return to North Ipswich Reserve with all eyes locked on review.

On the end of a 42-8 thrashing by the Burleigh Bears, the Jets begin their 2019 campaign winless in the first two rounds for the first time in seven seasons.

The Jets consistency has been tested at Pizzey Park multiple times in previous seasons, with the last win in Burleigh in 2013.

"We haven't had the best games down here in recent memory. It's a tough place to play against a quality side like the Bears," co-coach Shane Walker said.

"We were well and truly beaten today."

A slow start to the game was promising for both sides as each team sounded out the wet conditions after a weekend of storms on the Gold Coast.

Bears centre Sami Sauiluma opened the scoring in the 11th minute, pouncing on a wayward Jets line dropout to take an early lead in a tight first half.

The teams were closely matched for the following 20 minutes, before the Bears benched players came on to score three tries in 11 minutes to take a 22-0 first half lead.

Walker said the game got away from his side at the end of the first half. Even a much stronger second half left the Jets second best.

"We started slowly tonight (Saturday evening) and it took the boys a while to get into the game,'' he said.

"By the time we picked up some rhythm we were down 30 points.''

Heading into the second half scoreless, the Jets continued to play to their strengths and used their kicking game to claw back advantages for the first 15 minutes of the half.

This period of field position would only net the Jets two points however before a Jamal Fogarty 40/20 turned the tides and gave the Bears field position again.

The Jets tried for a short kick-off late in the second half to wrestle back field position, but the ball was recovered by Anthony Don who raced 60 metres to put the game to bed.

The Jets scored a consolation try in the 74th minute thanks to a Julian Christian break, but the damage to the scoreboard was already done.

Walker said Saturday's defeat would not deter his players from their improvement goals.

"Training and pre-season were great for the boys, our match schedule over the long pre-season may have undone us a little bit but we are working to improve in every possible area," Walker said.

"It's only been two games and we would have liked to come out of these first few rounds with a win, but we'll keep building as a unit and now is the time to build on the positives."

The schedule does not get any easier for the Jets this weekend, as they take on high-flying Easts Tigers at North Ipswich Reserve.

State of play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 2: Burleigh Bears 42 (Jesse Arthars 2, Anthony Don 2, Sami Sauiluma, Josh Ailaomai, Jai Whitbread tries; Jamal Fogarty 5 conversions) def Ipswich Jets 8 (Julian Christian try; Marmin Barba conversion, penalty goal) at Pizzey Park.