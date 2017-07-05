26°
Jets who played NRL back Cam's call for minimum wage rise

Joel Gould
| 5th Jul 2017 2:59 PM Updated: 4:22 PM
ADVOCATE: Queensland skipper Cameron Smith wears his RLPA cap at the Maroons media session. Smith has explained to the QT why the minimum wage for players needs to be increased and Ipswich players, formerly in the NRL, are backing him.
ADVOCATE: Queensland skipper Cameron Smith wears his RLPA cap at the Maroons media session. Smith has explained to the QT why the minimum wage for players needs to be increased and Ipswich players, formerly in the NRL, are backing him.

FORMER NRL players now signed to the Ipswich Jets have thrown their support behind the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) push for a 50% increase in the minimum wage for NRL-contracted players.

The QT attended the Maroons media session on Tuesday where Queensland captain Cameron Smith spoke about the pay deal the RLPA was seeking from the NRL and some of the finer details of their proposal, including the association's call for a raise in the minimum wage from $84,000 to $123,000.

Smith and his Maroons teammates wore caps with RLPA written on them in solidarity with their peers on a day the player association met with the NRL in Sydney to continue negotiations.

Jets players who have been on minimum wage deals at NRL clubs in the past have spoken of how difficult it is to survive in cities such as Sydney on low scale pay packets.

Prop Nat Neale and hooker/half Luke Capewell both had stints for Sydney clubs when the wages were well below what they are now.

Injured Jets prop Billy McConnachie left Wests Tigers last year and returned to Ipswich with one of the key reasons being that he could better financially provide for his family here with a Jets deal and working full-time as a concreter for Ipswich City Council.

Capewell has had contracts with the Rabbitohs, Panthers, Titans and Broncos and said while his intent was always to chase the dream of being an NRL player, the financial realities of the minimum wage made that nigh on impossible.

 

Ipswich hooker Luke Capewell pictured scoring a try when he was with the Rabbitohs in the NRL. Capewell earns more now working full-time and playing Intrust Super Cup than he did in the NRL.
Ipswich hooker Luke Capewell pictured scoring a try when he was with the Rabbitohs in the NRL. Capewell earns more now working full-time and playing Intrust Super Cup than he did in the NRL.

"For the sake of the game itself the minimum pay needs to go up. Smithy is right," Capewell told the QT.

"It is very difficult for guys on a minimum wage, especially those who have families and who have to support other people.

"You could earn more money working full-time and playing at a club here like the Jets with two incomes than playing NRL full-time in Sydney.

"That was the case when I was down there.

"You end up going backwards.

"I was on a minimum wage of $60,000 and rent was $400 or $500 a week to live in a shoe box and you had to find other people to live with.

"It makes it tough when you also have manager fees as well."

Capewell now works full-time as a Telstra technician and supplements his income with his Jets payments and is better off financially than he was as a full-time NRL contracted player.

"I earn more money now," he said.

"That is another reasons why I gave up on the dream of being a full-time NRL player.

"I didn't want to finish up at the age of 30 with nothing to my name when I could leave, get a trade and get qualifications behind me and still play at the level I want to play at.

"I am a technician now for Telstra and I have done all my TAFE courses, and I am happy.

"When you are signed full-time in the NRL you can't have another job because of all the requirements.

"The players on a minimum wage do exactly the same training and have the same commitments as guys like Cameron Smith."

Smith is coming to the end of his career and is well paid.

Capewell said he was heartened to know that the Maroons icon was looking after players less fortunate.

"It just shows what a good bloke Cameron is and what he is doing for the game and all the players," he said.

Smith said the RLPA's focus was on making the environment rugby league players compete in the best possible, and not a cash grab.

"Our vision is not just about a guaranteed share of revenue," he said.

" It is about a lot of things, more so player welfare, safety, post-playing career transitioning and a minimum wage and better working conditions for young guys.

"There are a lot of guys who are asked to train full-time and play on the weekends but who don't get a whole lot of money. They get enough to pay for a bit of rent, put fuel in their car and for food."

The QT gave Smith the example of a player like McConnachie who is in the situation of many players where he is better off financially with a full-time job and playing Intrust Super Cup than playing NRL.

 

WARRIOR: Jets prop Billy McConnachie is better off financially with a full-time job in Ipswich than he was as an NRL player in Sydney.
WARRIOR: Jets prop Billy McConnachie is better off financially with a full-time job in Ipswich than he was as an NRL player in Sydney.

Smith said that was the situation the RLPA wanted to change, so that rugby league was a profession where the best players were in the NRL and not forced to put a hold on fulfilling their dreams.

"We want as much talent as we can in our competition so we can make it as strong as it can be, because then the fans win and the media wins...because they are seeing quality football every weekend," he said.

"We love watching rugby league. So why wouldn't you want the best players playing in the best games every weekend and making the quality of the matches higher every time you turn on the television?

"But some guys can't afford to play first grade football. That is just silly if you are going to be asked to train every day from 9am to 4pm and play on weekends."

 

Ipswich prop Nat Neale loved his time at South Sydney but didn&#39;t enjoy the cost of living in Sydney.
Ipswich prop Nat Neale loved his time at South Sydney but didn't enjoy the cost of living in Sydney.

Neale, who had a stint with South Sydney after joining the club in 2014, said he was paid less in the NRL than the minimum wage that exists now.

He said that he agreed the wages for players should go up and said it was not just the physicality of the game that NRL players on a minimum wage had to cope with.

"It is a tough job mentally and physically so it is fair that it does (go up)," he said.

"I got by, but my wage was nothing like what they are talking now.

"It was tough (in Sydney) and I had a partner living with me. The cost of living down there is a lot higher than what it is up here in Ipswich."

 

&#39;EVEN $120,000 IS NOT ENOUGH&#39;: Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker insists it is not worth a player&#39;s while to go to Sydney on a minimum NRL wage as it currently stands.
'EVEN $120,000 IS NOT ENOUGH': Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker insists it is not worth a player's while to go to Sydney on a minimum NRL wage as it currently stands.

Jets co-coach Ben Walker, a real estate agent and former NRL star, has seen plenty of players go to Sydney on minimum wages and said the rate of $84,000, as the minimum wage stood now, was not sustainable for a player living in Australia's most expensive city.

"It is not financially worth their while to do it. They go backwards in Sydney," he said.

"If you are on $84,000 less tax you'd be getting about $60,000. If you have got two kids and need to rent a house down there you would be paying half of that in rent, which is ridiculous. I don't think even $120,000 is enough.

"Part of Billy McConnachie's decision to come back to Ipswich was that he would be better off financially."

Walker said he supported Smith and the RLPA's call "absolutely 100%."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  billy mcconnachie cameron smith ipswich jets luke capewell maroons nat neale nrl rlpa

