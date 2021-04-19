Jets to bond more on Townsville trip after first-up victory

2021 USQ Jets co-captain Siobhan Shirlaw is excited about seeing what the team’s newcomers can deliver in this year’s Sapphire Series. Picture: Jets Media

HAVING been reappointed USQ Jets co-captain, Siobhan Shirlaw welcomes a trip to Townsville after her team's first win of the 2021 Hart Sapphire Series.

Playing the Townsville Rays on Saturday afternoon will provide a timely opportunity for the new Jets players to settle in even more joining the core of last year's grand final side.

"It's always a big weekend any time you are travelling so that will be nice to get that one done early,'' Shirlaw said.

"But it's a nice bonding experience for everyone.

"The fact that we are flying up one day and flying down the next day means we get a little bit more time with each other, which is good.''

The Jets opened the new season with a 42-29 win over the Bulls Sharks at Morayfield on Sunday afternoon.

"It was comfortable but scrappy,'' said Shirlaw, who can play goal defence, goal keeper or wing defence.

"So it was good to get the cobwebs out.

"The girls are a different team to what they were last year so we're sort of figuring them out as we go.''

Head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser gave the full squad some valuable court time, including Jets newcomers Beryl Friday, Lilly Cubby, Kaitlin Pollock and Abigail Houston.

"They came in without a hitch, which was really, really good,'' Shirlaw said.

"The majority of our midcourt and defence end is fairly similar.

"What we've lost in one of our shooters Lucy (Benjamin), we've gained in experience with Beryl.

"And we've got a couple of really good young girls coming through as well.''

Benjamin retired from netball after last year's grand final loss to the Cougars. She's now playing Aussie rules.

Former Queensland Firebirds representative Friday steps in to strengthen the Jets goal attack/goal shooting roles.

That was most welcome for Shirlaw who has retained the co-captaincy with last year's joint leader Stephanie O'Brien.

"It's exciting. I really value Steph as a teammate and as a captain,'' Shirlaw said.

"It's a nice little shout-out for us, for the work I guess we've put in the pre-season and last year.''

The co-captains have played with and against each other at school, club and representative levels for the past 11 years.

O'Brien plays an important wing attack/centre role.

O'Brien and Shirlaw guided the Jets to last year's historic minor premiership success.

2021 USQ Jets co-captain Siobhan Shirlaw.

Shirlaw owns a physio practice at Forest Lake.

Fresh from a Monday morning gym session, the Jets Sapphire Series team will train as normal this week before flying to Townsville on Saturday morning.

The Townsville team previously played in the elite competition before sitting out last season due to COVID restrictions.

The Jets Rubies opened their season with a tighter 52-43 win over the Bull Sharks on Sunday.

Look out for the latest Sapphire Series livestreaming details on this website.

STATE OF PLAY

Hart Sapphire Series: USQ Jets def Bull Sharks 42-29 at Morayfield.

Round 2: Saturday (2pm) - Jets v Northern Rays at Townsville Stadium.

Ruby Series: Jets def Bull Sharks 52-43 at Morayfield.

Rd 2: Saturday (4pm) - Jets v Panthers at Downlands College.