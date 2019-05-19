Jets target top side after spirited victory

Julian Christian was among the Jets tryscorers in this afternoon's 36-20 win over Souths.

Julian Christian was among the Jets tryscorers in this afternoon's 36-20 win over Souths. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Ipswich Jets are on the rise and ready for their biggest test of the Intrust Super Cup season.

But after their latest committed effort, the Ipswich side will be ready to make a statement back on home turf.

The Jets finished with a late flurry to pull away from the Souths Logan Magpies and secure a well-earned 36-20 triumph this afternoon at Davies Park.

Ipswich hit the front after 14 minutes through hard man Billy McConnachie and did not trail at any point in a contest that ebbed and flowed.

A scare was sent through the camp when Souths crossed in the 71st minute to cut the deficit to four points at 24-20.

But the Jets responded almost immediately with halfback Julian Christian going over in the 76th minute to restore a 10 point buffer.

By full-time Ipswich had another when workhorse Joshua Seage scored in the 79th minute to seal the result.

In-form five-eighth Josh Cleeland delivered another impressive display after his Queensland Residents debut, finishing with 16 points.

Halves' partner Julian Christian and damaging hooker Kierran Moseley were also influential, with each jagging a four-pointer.

The Jets' fifth win of the Intrust Super Cup season means they move to 10 competition points and consolidate their position in the top eight.

They remain in eighth but have opened up a four point margin on the ninth placed Mackay Cutters.

Having consistently improved in recent matches, Ipswich's finals' hopes are starting to look promising.

The side will now turn its attention to next week's round 11 blockbuster against current frontrunners the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Sunshine Coast have been dominant throughout the first half of the season, sitting pretty on top of the table with 10 victories from as many starts.

It is Ipswich's first home game for a number of weeks and players are looking forward to enjoying the support of their fans.

Intrust Super Cup Rd 10: Ipswich Jets 36 (Billy McConnachie, Josh Cleeland, Marmin Barba, Kierran Moseley, Julian Christian, Josh Seage tries; Josh Cleeland 6 conversions) def Souths Logan Magpies 20 (Mitch Frei 2, Fanitesi Niu 54, Matt Soper-Lawler; Guy Hamilton 1 conversion; Guy Hamilton 1 penalty goal).