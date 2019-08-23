Jets talents chosen as future Firebirds prospects

NETBALL: Ipswich Jets players Bridey Condren and Charlie Bell have been identified as potential Firebirds players.

The Jets duo have been named in Netball Queensland's 2019/2020 Elite Development Program.

The squad of 17 draws on the best of the state's up and coming netballers. The players chosen are regarded as future stars of the game.

They will receive access to world-class training, coaching, sports scientists, nutritionists, psychologists and physios with the goal of preparing them for the demands of the Super Netball competition.

Condren and Bell were among the elite group invited to apply for the program, now in its fourth year.

Jets netballer Charlie Bell

Netball Queensland GM High Performance and Sport Entertainment Richard McInnes said the program focused on finding the future Laura Geitz, Jemma Mi Mi or Romelda Aiken athletes and developing them into world-class netballers.

"At Netball Queensland we want to develop Queenslanders first, identifying those future stars of the game who are likely to go on to secure a Suncorp Super Netball contract," he said.

"Identifying talent is about looking for those players who have excellent self-discipline and have an attitude of wanting to become the best they can be, who are competitive and have that strong work ethic.''

Not everyone is accepted into the program.

"When choosing players, we look at ensuring we have depth of talent across each position on the court within our program,'' McInnes said.

"There are a few players who have been desperately unlucky to miss out this time, but we simply already have great depth in their area of court.

"The players who were selected were judged to have the potential to break into SSN level over the next two to five years or have been nationally identified by Netball Australia.

"The Elite Development Program is about inviting those athletes who have shown promise to convince us they've earned a position on the squad, that they are worth our investment in them.

"Each player receives coaching and sports science support targeting their specific requirements and this program is designed to supplement and complement the development work that occurs in the State underage, Queensland Fusion and Sapphire Series programs that they're also part of.''

Additional players may be added to the EDP squad following the National Netball Championships in April 2020.

Players can be selected from either the 17U or 19U national squads.

Ten of the 17-woman squad were drawn from the Netball Australia Talls squad and the national 17U and 19U squads.

The remaining seven were identified by the selection panel as likely to secure a future Super Netball contract.