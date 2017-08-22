Jets take final home match of season to Gatton

UP COUNTRY: Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit and prop Mitch Carpenter are excited to be taking the Intrust Super Cup clash with CQ Capras to Gatton on Saturday. Hunter Cubit , 5, will also be playing in a junior match on the day.

THE Jets fly in to Hawk country on Saturday as the Intrust Super Cup goes up country to Gatton.

Ipswich will play Central Queensland at 5pm in the final Cup clash of the year for both clubs in what will be a homecoming for Jets CEO Jason Cubit.

Cubit coached the Gatton Hawks to two Toowoomba reserve grade premierships in 2013 and 2014.

He said the Jets owed a lot to the region west of Ipswich and was delighted to take a home game to Cahill Park, Gatton to give the locals a taste of the the statewide competition.

"It is all part of giving back to the country areas that support us," Cubit said.

"Gatton and the whole Toowoomba region are very much a part of our footprint, given our geography.

"We are the western-most Intrust Super Cup club and we pull in a lot of players from the region to the west.

"The Capewells and Michael Purcell are from Charleville and Roma and Mitch Carpenter is from Pittsworth.

"Mitch was one of the better players in the Toowoomba competition for a few years and has stepped up and made his mark for us in the Intrust Super Cup.

"He hasn't looked out of place at all, so the very best players in the Toowoomba competition can mix it in the Intrust Super Cup.

"This is a chance to showcase that to people who don't get to see this level of football every week."

Cubit played in the forwards for Gatton and was in the A grade side that played the first ever match at the new Suncorp Stadium against the Broncos Colts, a side that had the likes of Sam Thaiday and David Stagg in it.

Meanwhile Carpenter, who will likely start at prop for Ipswich, also returns to a field where he had plenty of physical confrontations for Pittsworth against Gatton in the past.

"It is always good to go back to something familiar," he said.

"I've had some success there and I have played some tough games there too against Gatton.

"We definitely don't want to finish with a loss against the Capras so hopefully we can get a win and start building towards next year."

Carpenter has learned plenty in his debut season for the Jets alongside the experienced Nat Neale and Tyson Lofipo.

"It has been a good experience so far and there are definitely things I can learn and build on," he said.

"The style of footy the Jets play is nothing like anything I have experienced.

"We throw the ball around and (the Walkers) give us a licence.

"The unconventional style is enjoyable and you really learn to play what is in front of you and think on the spot a bit more."