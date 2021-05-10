Jets ‘superstar’ Lily celebrates 18th birthday with victory

USQ Jets goal attack Lily Cubby was in outstanding form in the Sapphire Series match against the USC Thunder. Picture: Jets Media

USQ Jets goal attack Lily Cubby was in outstanding form in the Sapphire Series match against the USC Thunder. Picture: Jets Media

USQ Jets goal attack Lily Cubby celebrated her 18th birthday in style on a night her team displayed some tremendous determination.

Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser was delighted with Cubby's second half effort that helped guide her team to a hard-fought 52-45 victory over USC Thunder.

"She was a superstar on the day,'' Jeanes-Fraser said. "She was amazing.''

In her vital goal attack role, team newcomer Cubby shot more goals than her more experienced teammate Charlie Bell.

"Her third quarter was absolutely outstanding,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

"She came into the game just before halftime and she had really good variety and a change of movement for such a young girl coming in and it was such a tight game.''

That pleased the Jets coach who is happy how the team's 2021 additions like Cubby are settling in.

"We're still just trying to find her (Cubby's) place,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

"Whereas this week, everything that we've been doing at training just clicked.

"She just took it to them and played brilliantly.''

In one of the closest games in this year's Hart Sapphire Series, the Jets battled hard to maintain the lead in the closing stages.

Along with Cubby, defender Bridey Condren was also in superb form as the Jets secured their third win from four encounters.

USQ Jets netball logo

Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien highlighted the team's commitment against a strong USC side.

The Bremer State High School PE teacher drove back from Bundaberg on Saturday to play the evening match before returning to her Met West side involved in the Queensland Schoolgirls netball titles.

The head coach said her team's all-round effort was exceptional, especially coming a week after their only loss so far - to defending premiers Brisbane Cougars.

It was a really good win,'' she said.

"The Thunder had picked up a couple of our girls with Lia Woolnough and Monique French so they knew how the way we liked to play. So we knew it was going to be a really hard and physical and fast game.

"The girls really held their nerve in the crucial moments, which is really, really nice.''

Jeanes-Fraser called a time out in the last four minutes with the Jets clinging to a two-goal lead.

"They really rallied behind each other and I asked them to stand up for each other and play for each other,'' she said.

"You actually saw the quality team really shine through in those last four minutes.''

The USQ Jets return to Nissan Arena for their round 5 match on Saturday night.

"Our first two games led us into the season quite well. These last three (games) are pretty much top of the table environments,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

The Jets Rubies are also looking to power ahead after their latest 72-37 win over USC on Saturday afternoon.

The USQ Jets at the team's new training venue at Springfield Central State High School. The fantastic new facility enables the Jets to train locally.

An added boost for the Jets is having access to a new training facility at the Springfield Central State High School.

Both Jets teams can train together on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

"We had our first hitout last week and it's absolutely spectacular,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

"The floor is amazing, just a really good facility. It allows us to actually have a true squad mentality where we can have the two teams training alongside each other.

"It's a real home of Jets.''

Jeanes-Fraser appreciated having a new environment to support the Jets progress in both Netball Queensland leagues.

"Camille (Rubies coach Camille Rieck) and I are extremely happy with what we are doing, which is good,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

Look out for the schedule of future Sapphire Series games being livestreamed on the QT website.

STATE OF PLAY

Hart Sapphire Series Rd 4: USQ Jets def USC Thunder 52-45.

Next game: Saturday (7pm) v QUT at Nissan Arena.

Hart Sapphire Series logo

Ruby Series Rd 4: USQ Jets def USC Thunder 72-37.

Next game: Saturday (5pm) v QUT at Nissan Arena.