Jets star grounded in PNG after breaking eye socket

DELAYED: The Jets flew home from Papua New Guinea on Sunday, minus star playmaker Luke Capewell.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich Jets playmaker Luke Capewell remains in Papua New Guinea after fracturing his eye socket in Saturday's clash with the PNG Hunters.

The 28-year-old former NRL star could be staying in Port Moresby for a few more day, along with club physiotherapist Carly Leisemann.

The Jets flew home on Sunday morning after their 20-4 loss to the Hunters without Capewell.

Jets CEO Jason Cubit explained to the QT why Capewell had to stay in PNG.

"Luke fractured his eye socket but we needed that confirmed, so on Saturday night after the game we went to the hospital and got a CT scan done,” Cubit said.

"The scan confirmed the fracture of the eye socket and the bone next to your nose which is called the maxilla.

"With the risks of flying with a fracture we didn't want to put him on the plane on Sunday morning.

"We have sought advice from a doctor who is an expert with Medivac and flying with injuries.

"We are waiting on a full CT scan report from the hospital in PNG so we can send it on to the doctor in order to get a clearance to fly.

"Our physio Carly is still waiting on the report. It is unlikely they will be coming home today.”

Leisemann and Capewell are staying at a hotel in Port Moresby and Cubit said the Hunters and the QRL had assisted with accommodation and medical costs.

"It is not ideal for him to stay up there but we obviously didn't want to take any risks,” Cubit said.

"Luke is OK but with an injury like that he is feeling quite numb in the face.

"He has had issues flying before when he had a perforated ear drum when he was playing in the NRL.”

Cubit said Capewell and Leisemann had support around them.

"Carly's cousin lives in Port Moresby and is helping her,” he said.

"I think they are going to have a look at a nature reserve today so they will keep busy while they are there. They are talking about checking out of the hotel and staying with Carly's cousin if they have to stay for a few days.”

The Jets have this weekend off for the bye round before finishing with two home games against Mackay and the CQ Capras.

The Mackay clash at North Ipswich Reserve on August 19 will double as the Jets' Old Boys day, a much anticipated annual event on the club's calender.

The August 26 clash with the Capras will be played at Gatton.

Rugby League Ipswich has North Ipswich Reserve booked for finals that weekend and Cubit said the Jets were looking forward to a "mini Country Week” at Gatton.