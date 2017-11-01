Opinion

Former NFL running back could be a crowd-puller for Jets

IMPORT: Redd hopes to become the first American to play NRL since Newtown Jets' Manfred Moore in 1977.
IMPORT: Redd hopes to become the first American to play NRL since Newtown Jets' Manfred Moore in 1977.

SO, THE Jets have signed a former NFL "star", Silas Redd.

Interesting times ahead. Back in the '70s, the Wallaby club in Gladstone signed a college NFL player and he created mayhem, so much so the Gladstone Rugby League almost immediately spoke of banning him.

He played on the wing, didn't know the rules, and was almost unstoppable as he ran over rivals.

His "defence" was to shirt-front rival players no matter how large, causing many injuries. He was deemed "dangerous".

He only lasted a few games before deciding to return to the US, but he certainly boosted crowd numbers.

Seemingly because people loved seeing others hurt and/or injured.

KEV PEARCE

Raceview

