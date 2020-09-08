Jets' fund to help footballer recover from horror injury

THE Ipswich Jets have set up a Go Fund Me page to assist popular player Rogan "Guns'' Dean after his recent accident.

On August 16, in what can be best described as simply wrong time, wrong place, Rogan was involved in a motorbike accident with a car, just two minutes from home.

The impact of the crash has led to Rogan having his left foot amputated, just below his ankle.

He has since had more of his leg amputated to allow him to access a wider range of prosthetics, so that he can be more mobile into the future.

"This is of course a very challenging time for Rogan and his family while he starts his recovery in hospital,'' Ipswich Jets CEO Richard Hughes said.

"But with the support of his extended Jets family, a close-knit playing group and every fan of the game that watched Rogan thunder down the wing, we will be there for him, every step of the way.

"One thing is for sure, he is as strong in character as he is in his body and he is already looking at how he can be involved with the Jets in the months to come.

"What we can say for sure, is that he will always have a place, because every club needs a "Guns" and we are the lucky club that have him. He isn't going anywhere.''

Rogan is considered by many at the club to be one of the most genuine people you'll ever meet.

Hughes said the Go Fund Me page has been set up to support him on the long road ahead to recovery, and a life away from the sport he has given everything to.

Offer what assistance you can at: gofundme.com/f/rogan-dean