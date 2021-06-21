Jets set highest standards to be ‘true contenders’ for title

USQ Ipswich Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser reviews the state of play with her team looking to lock up a top two spot in the Sapphire Series this weekend.

USQ Ipswich Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser reviews the state of play with her team looking to lock up a top two spot in the Sapphire Series this weekend.

WHEN your team wins by 40 points and your coach expects more, it's clear you are aiming for grand final glory.

That's the case with the USQ Ipswich Jets where head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser sets the highest standards in this year's Hart Sapphire Series.

While Jeanes-Fraser highlighted she wasn't unhappy with Ipswich's latest 67-27 victory over the Rays, she wanted her players to continue reaching new levels.

"It was a comfortable win but we've still got room to improve,'' she said.

"As much as we had a 40 point gap, there were moments out there I would have liked to have seen them step up even more.

"For us to be true contenders for the big dance (grand final), we want to make sure that we are tweaking all the little things, making sure they are right.''

The Jets' ninth win from 10 games bolstered their season percentage and kept them in second place on 147 points behind unbeaten leaders Cougars (165 points).

However, Saturday night's livestreamed match of the round will have vital importance.

The Jets face third placed QUT at Nissan Arena, being just four points ahead of their closest rivals.

"It's very, very tight so us winning quarters is really important for us at this point,'' Jeanes-Fraser said of the elite netball competition.

"This QUT game is quite crucial to help us determine whether we are going to sit in that top two or sit back in maybe third.''

Only a handful of games remain before the finals, including another showdown with defending grand final champions Cougars.

"We want to get into that top one-two so we can get into the final straight up,'' Jeanes-Fraser said, knowing the fit and fast Cougars are the team to beat.

"I'm quietly confident that we've got the goods this year to again match them.

"Last year was really good and we came in really strong, and we're doing that again.

"I think we're actually playing better netball this year.

"I want the girls to constantly be trying to tweak those little things now when we come up against these big teams like QUT and Cougars.''

USQ Ipswich Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser

The Jets had an injury scare in Sunday's game when experienced goal shooter/goal attack Beryl Friday suffered a foot injury being pushed into the post.

However, Friday is expected to be right for the next game after some rest this week.

Jeanes-Fraser said Lily Cubby had a fantastic game after Friday's second quarter exit.

Multi-talented leader

Co-captain Stephanie O'Brien was also outstanding, inspiring the team while waiting to see how she fares in next month's AFLW Draft.

"She just starred yesterday. She just lifts the game for us,'' the coach said.

"Across the court defensively, we were very, very good.''

USQ Ipswich Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien.

Jeanes-Fraser said O'Brien was being closely monitored to help her play two elite level sports.

"We're just managing it so that we are looking after her and her body and making sure that it doesn't impact the team at all,'' she said.

The Jets Rubies (114 points) retained third spot on the ladder behind Cougars (136) and Tigers (134) despite a 55-53 defeat to Panthers on Sunday.

State of play

Sapphire series Rd 10: USQ Jets def Rays 67-27.

Next game: Saturday (7pm) v QUT at Nissan Arena.

Ruby series Rd 10: Panthers def USQ Jets 55-53.

Next game: Saturday (5pm) v QUT at Nissan Arena.