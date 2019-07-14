Jets secure maiden win over top eight team

LIVEWIRE: Kierran Moseley scooted 15 metres and diver over for a four-pointer against Easts.

LIVEWIRE: Kierran Moseley scooted 15 metres and diver over for a four-pointer against Easts. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Ipswich Jets finished with a wet sail to tame the Easts Tigers 28-18 at Langlands Park this afternoon.

It really was a case of "kangaroo men'' Michael Purcell catching them and Blake Lenehan skinning them, with late four-pointers to the duo proving the difference.

The much-needed triumph was the Jets' first over a top eight opponent this season. It has come not a moment too soon.

Hooker Kierran Moseley said his teammates were deserving of the victory after coming agonisingly close against quality oppositions over the past three matches.

"We got off to a good start,” he said. "Then we let them back in but we were able to come over the top, which was pleasing. It was very good to be able to back up after last week's tough loss and get a win over a top eight team.”

The exciting dummy half was menacing around the ruck. He crossed for a try and created headaches for the Tigers throughout.

He said every player contributed but skipper Nat Neale and Marmin Barba were Jets' standout performers.

"Nat did the hard yards as he always does,” Moseley said.

"Marmin also played well. He took a lot of tough carries and his experience on the edge was valuable.”

The result means the Jets (14) now sit ninth with six games remaining. They trail Redcliffe by a mere two points and head north to face the Pride next weekend confident that they can save their season.

State of Play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 17: Ipswich Jets 28 (Kierran Moseley, Marmin Barba, Huskie Teutau, Michael Purcell, Blake Lenehan tries; Michael Purcell, Marmin Barba 2 conversions; Marmin Barba goal) def Easts Tigers 18 (Billy Walters, Kelma Tuilagi, Solomone Kata tries; Dray Ngatuere-Wroe 2 conversions; Dray Ngatuere-Wroe 1 goal).