Jets say aloha as game goes global

IPSWICH is helping put rugby league on the international map.

The Intrust Super Cup season has only just begun, but the 2015 premiers are already planning to tour Hawaii in October as part of the annual Ohana Cup.

When the Mighty Jets take on Tweed Heads on October 14, it will be the first time two elite level Australian clubs have played against each other outside of Australia, PNG and New Zealand.

Over the past five years, the Ohana Cup has brought test matches between Canada, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and the USA to Hawaii.

As an international advisor for Hawaiian Rugby League, Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson played a major part in securing the Jets role in promoting the sport to a whole new audience.

"Steve has been planning to get us over there for a while," Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit said.

"The planets aligned and we managed to come up with an agreement with Tweed Heads. With the Rugby League World Cup in November this will be the start of the international flavour for rugby league.

"We like to think outside the box for ways to promote the Jets' brand within the game and this is a fantastic opportunity to do that. It's a great chance to do some community engagement with schools and fans over there and spread the message of rugby league."

Helping to establish Hawaii as a premier location for rugby league events in the USA, the Ohana Cup has received huge support from the Hawaiian government.

Incorporating programs to increase female participation and community engagement through school visits and mentoring programs, Cubit hopes the annual tournament will bring on a new powerhouse of rugby league.

"The Polynesian influence is a massive part of our modern game," he said.

"There's something like 40% of NRL players are of Pacific Island heritage."

With the exhibition match to be held two weeks after the NRL grand final, the Jets players have already pledged their support for the exercise.

The Intrust Super Cup power houses will clash in Waikiki on October 14 and it is hoped Canada will send an emerging domestic squad to play the Hawaiian Chiefs who will again be captained by Scott Prince and feature Australian greats.