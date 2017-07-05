26°
Jets prop Nat Neale ripe for another crack at the NRL

Joel Gould
| 5th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
LEADER: Jets prop Nat Neale has tasted NRL action. His form suggests he is ready to get another opportunity to prove himself in the big time.
LEADER: Jets prop Nat Neale has tasted NRL action. His form suggests he is ready to get another opportunity to prove himself in the big time.

HE has played just the solitary NRL game, but Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker insists prop Nat Neale is now ready to return to the big time as a better all-round player if given the opportunity.

The Auckland-born forward made his NRL debut for South Sydney against the Wests Tigers in 2014 but did not get another chance in top grade in a year where the Burgess brothers and a stellar pack led the Rabbitohs to their first premiership in 44 years.

He arrived at Redfern after winning the Allan Langer medal in consecutive seasons at Ipswich. It was at a time when there were simply no vacancies in a star-studded side. Neale subsequently spent two seasons playing for NSW Cup side North Sydney.

But since returning to the Jets in 2016 Neale has been a stellar performer for the club.

"NRL clubs are sniffing around Nat again,” Ben Walker said.

"A club like the Titans could benefit by signing Nat for next year because his form now is better than when he left us to go to the Rabbitohs. He is 28 and a seasoned Cup player who is ready to go and play NRL again.

"Nat is playing against fringe NRL players every week and there is no better forward each week. That tells me he is ready to go again.

"From all reports from Souths he was doing a really good job but was behind a dominant pack that ended up ultimately winning a grand final and didn't need changing.

"He unfortunately went there at the wrong time and those things just happen, but I have no doubt that with the right coaches in the NRL he would be in the starting 17 each week.”

Neale has been a powerhouse for the Jets with his strong surges down the middle of the park. That was in evidence again in the 40-14 win over Tweed Heads when he led the forward pack with gusto. But Walker said he also had other strings to his bow and was a more accomplished all-round forward than previously.

"Nat's selection of offloads has really improved,” Walker said. "He used to be a compulsive offloader without much thought to it, but his selection now is really good.”

Neale said he had worked hard on that aspect of his game.

"If I have the ball out and I can't offload, I will pull it back in,” he said.

"A couple of years ago I probably would have thrown a bad offload. Now I am trying to pick my mark and offload when it is on and not when it is a 50/50 ball.”

Neale said his form was also down to his maturing on and off the field.

"My home life is pretty good so I can relax and play footy,” he said.

Neale no longer has a manager and said that he hadn't heard from any NRL clubs at this stage. But the former Warriors under 20 player said he would welcome another crack in the world's toughest rugby league competition.

"I loved every minute of it at Souths and if the opportunity arose I would welcome it with both hands,” he said.

"But I am happy playing here at the Jets at the moment. That is huge for me. If I didn't enjoy it I probably wouldn't be playing.”

Neale has that innate faith that all Jets players seem to possess.

"The confidence is high and we reckon we can make the finals easy,” he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ben walker ipswich jets nat neale nrl south sydney

