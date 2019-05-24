Jets plotting to storm Falcons

PLAYMAKER: Julian Christian tries to slice through the defence in the round six loss to the Norths Devils.

THE Ipswich Jets fired a warning to undefeated Intrust Super Cup leaders and Melbourne Storm affiliate club the Sunshine Coast Falcons ahead of their round 11 blockbuster tomorrow afternoon.

"We've watched the Melbourne versus Parramatta and Melbourne versus Wests Tigers tapes, and we're confident we've got Sunshine Coast covered based on what Melbourne are doing," co-coach Ben Walker said.

"So unless Craig (Bellamy) has been watching video of the Ipswich Jets, they could be in trouble."

Ipswich are coming off a confidence-building 36-20 win over Souths Logan.

Their five win-five loss record has them rounding out the top eight as the season approaches the halfway mark.

The Falcons have been in irresistible form, comfortably disposing of all-comers and they sit atop the ladder four points clear of nearest rival Burleigh.

But they are yet to face an Ipswich side exhibiting its own style.

"They've won 10 in a row so they are going to be choc-full of confidence but they haven't played against us yet so that's a big difference," Walker said.

"They have been playing cheap imitations of themselves for the last 10 weeks and this week they will come up against a team that they haven't seen before."

Walker said the Jets were excited about how they planned to overcome the structures that had proven so successful for the men from the coast thus far.

He said menacing fullback Nicho Hynes was their best player and the tip of the spear, and limiting his involvement in the game would be a decisive factor.

"He sets up a lot of tries," he said.

"He is their best.

"But in order for Hynes to get the ball they need to go through Todd Murphy.

"But Nicho won't get the ball if Todd can't pass it to him.

"We've had great success against Todd's teams over the last five or six years and we're excited about coming up against him."

Ipswich Jets co-coaches Shane and Ben Walker. Rob Williams

If the Jets are to knock off the undisputed frontrunners they will need to do it without one of their most potent weapons, Josh Cleeland, who is injured.

"Josh Cleeland is out so that is as big a loss as they come," Walker said.

"Jayden Connors will come in and he will do a really good job for us at five-eighth.

"He is teriffic Jayden.

"You can put him any position and he always does well or us."

Cleeland's partner in crime, Julian Christian admits the loss of the Queensland Residents number 6 was a blow to the Jets but he had faith in whoever filled the void.

"Whoever they get to fill the spot will do a good job," he said.

"We've got a lot of depth in the halves.

"We've all trained and played together before."

Former Broncos Under-20s star Christian acknowledged that Sunshine coast were undefeated and that they did possess a number of Storm-contracted talents but he said it mattered very little to the Jets.

"They have a lot of Melbourne affiliates so that is good for them but it doesn't matter for us as we will just do the same things that we do every week, and we have trust in our players as well," he said.

"We're coming off a couple of wins ourselves but we know they are going to be a tough game.

"They always are but especially this year.

"They have got a fair few threats. They are not the competition leaders for no reason. We need to watch all of their players but especially the Melbourne affiliates and if we can shut them down we will have no problem.

"So we'll just have to play our game. If we do our game and do what we do best I feel we will get the job done."

The Jets have been leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the clash.

They are extremely confident of taking down the Falcons and hopeful a big crowd will turn up to help get them over the line.

"Jets fans are very loyal and we always know when they're there," Christian said.

"We feel their love every time it is a home game."

Game Day

Intrust Super Cup Rd 11: 4pm Saturday - Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons at North Ipswich Reserve.