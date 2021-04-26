Jets pay Anzac respects on long but successful trip north

FANTASTIC team bonding and attending an Anzac Day service after a powerful team performance.

The USQ Jets benefited greatly from sharing time together on and off the court for their latest Hart Sapphire Series match in Townsville.

The Jets beat the Northern Rays 67-34 on Saturday after an early morning start flying north.

Head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser was pleased with the team's performance given the extra travel demands.

"It was a long trip but a good trip,'' she said, returning to Brisbane at 1.30pm on Sunday.

"It was a long turnaround but otherwise a good result, good team bonding.

"We went in with the game trying to get rid of any of our scrappiness from the week before (beating the Bull Sharks 42-29 in a low-scoring match).

"We really concentrated on trying to maintain good volume this week in the circle.''

Producing 83 shots provided a major boost for the Jets with a grand final rematch against the Cougars looming on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Arena.

"Coming up against the Cougars this week, that's going to be harder again but if we can create some standards for ourselves, then we can measure ourselves a little bit better,'' she said.

USQ Jets netball logo

Goal shooter Charlie Bell had an outstanding game, after being asked by Jeanes-Fraser to step up.

Team newcomer Beryl Friday also impressed in attack playing back in her home city.

"She was really excited,'' Jeanes-Fraser said. "She got to start and again showed her expertise in just being able to dish that ball off Charlie when needed and also going to the post when needed.''

Friday is one of four valuable additions to this year's side along with Lilly Cubby, Kaitlin Pollock and Abby Houston.

"It was a really good opportunity,'' Jeanes-Fraser said of her team's dominant display.

"We could have kept with the starting line and powered away but it was more important to actually give those girls some confidence.

"Everyone got at least half a game, which was good.''

The coach also praised the Jets "amazing'' defensive effort from Bridey Condren, co-captain Siobhan Shirlaw and young talent Houston.

"Abbey is a really good pick-up for us,'' Jeanes-Fraser said of the versatile defender.

VALUABLE ADDITIONS: Jets aiming high

Hart Sapphire Series logo

In her third year as Jets head coach, Jeanes-Fraser said the trip gave the team a chance to bond and welcome the new players.

The team attended the Sunday morning Anzac Day ceremony in Townsville before flying home.

"That was one of the focus areas that we wanted to work on,'' she said. "Trying to make show that we showcase what we are all about.

"We got out to the dawn service so I'm very proud of the girls.''

All that will put the Jets in good stead for Saturday's battle with the defending premiers.

"I actually watched their game yesterday and they are very smart,'' Jeanes-Fraser said of the Cougars.

"They've had a few changes themselves so it was good to have a bit of a look at them.

"It's a grand final rematch. Hopefully we'll be able to get out there and showcase the core group that we had last year but also these newbies out on the court.''

The Jets Rubies also won their second round match comfortably, beating the Panthers 60-46 at Downlands College.

"Across both environments, both the Rubies and the Sapphires, we hitting our straps really well,'' the Jets head coach said.

"We are not at the peaking point, which is where we want to be, but there's been some really good patches of netball out on that court.''

STATE OF PLAY

Hart Sapphire series: USQ Jets def Northern Rays 67-34 at Townsville Stadium.

Next match: Saturday (3.35pm) - Jets v Cougars at Nissan Arena.

Ruby series: Jets def Panthers 60-46 at Downlands College.

Next match: Sunday (5.15pm) - Jets v Cougars at Nissan Arena.