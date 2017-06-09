23°
Jets on the front line of DVAC support

Ben Wilmott
| 9th Jun 2017 5:30 PM
COMMUNITY ACTION: Lisa McClure, CEO Jason Cupitt and Erin Haines model the Jets DVAC jerseys.
COMMUNITY ACTION: Lisa McClure, CEO Jason Cupitt and Erin Haines model the Jets DVAC jerseys. Rob Williams

THE Ipswich Jets have a special guest attending tomorrow's annual Afternoon of Indulgence.

Hosted in the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre, the day serves to celebrate all women associated within rugby league.

With a range of beauty stalls, massages, manicures, wine tasting and make-up classes, the Jets are determined to spoil the women of Ipswich.

Invited to move their home game venue, the Brothers Ipswich women's rugby league team will play Burleigh after the main game between the Ipswich Jets and Norths Devils.

In a huge coup for Ipswich, the Honourable Dame Quentin Bryce AD CVO will attend today's event as a guest speaker.

The former Governor General of Australia, Bryce is the chair of the special taskforce that delivered a report to the Queensland Government on Domestic and Family Violence in Queensland.

The Ipswich Jets became the first sporting team in Australia to display the taskforce's Not Now Not Ever slogan in an effort to help put an end to domestic and family violence.

All funds raised from tomorrow's Afternoon of Indulgence will go towards the Domestic Violence Action Centre Ipswich.

Game times:

11.30am: FOGS Colts U20s v Norths Devils.

1.15pm: BRL Ipswich Jets v West Brisbane Panthers.

3.00pm: Intrust Super Cup Ipswich Jets v Norths Devils.

4.40pm: Brothers Ladies v Burleigh.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  afternoon of indulgence dame quentin bryce domestic and family violence prevention domestic violence action centre ipswich jets north ipswich reserve

